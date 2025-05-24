Lando Norris Sets Record Pole at Monaco Grand Prix
Lando Norris broke the Monaco Grand Prix record with pole position, outperforming Charles Leclerc and teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris edged out Leclerc with a 1:09.954 lap time. Mercedes had a challenging session, grappling with issues causing two red flags. Tire strategy might alter race outcomes.
Lando Norris shattered the track record to secure pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix, outpacing key competitors Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri. The McLaren driver clocked a time of 1:09.954, surpassing Lewis Hamilton's 2019 benchmark in a tightly contested qualifying session.
The pole marks Norris's first since the Australian Grand Prix, crucially cutting into his teammate Piastri's 13-point lead. Despite strong efforts, Leclerc was unable to clinch a home pole position for a fourth time. As usual, qualifying holds significant weight at Monaco, given the circuit's notorious difficulty for overtaking.
This year's race could diverge due to a new tire rule requiring at least two changes, potentially altering strategies. The previous year saw a static race finish after an early red flag initiated mandatory pit stops. Meanwhile, Mercedes faced setbacks; Hamilton's car was rebuilt post-crash, while teammates experienced technical challenges, leading to multiple red flags.
