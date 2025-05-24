Iyer-Stoinis Duo Propels PBKS to Commanding 206/8 Against DC

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Punjab Kings reached an imposing total of 206/8 thanks to half-centuries and key contributions from their batsmen. Team skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a brilliant 53, while Marcus Stoinis unleashed a fiery attack, contributing significantly to their impressive score.

Opting to bat first after Delhi Capitals' Faf du Plessis won the toss, Punjab's innings saw an initial setback with Priyansh Arya's quick dismissal, courtesy of Mustafizur Rahman. However, Josh Inglis's explosive 32 off just 12 balls set the tone for a high-scoring match before Shreyas and Stoinis consolidated the innings.

Despite DC's bowlers striking back at intervals, PBKS surged past the 200-mark, helped by some lenient fielding and costly dropped catches. As the innings progressed, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman clinched crucial wickets, but not before PBKS had set a challenging target. Delhi's bowlers, particularly Mustafizur, who finished with figures of 3/33, will need to continue their form as DC aim to chase down the daunting target.

