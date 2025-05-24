Left Menu

Kush Maini Makes History at Monaco's Legendary Formula 2 Sprint Race

Kush Maini became the first Indian to win the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the renowned Monaco Grand Prix. Starting from pole, Maini showcased precision and control throughout the race, securing his first F2 victory. This milestone boosts his confidence amid the 2025 season challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montecarlo | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:26 IST
Kush Maini Makes History at Monaco's Legendary Formula 2 Sprint Race
Kush Maini

Kush Maini etched his name in motorsport history this Saturday by becoming the first Indian to clinch the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix. The victory marked his debut F2 win with Dams Lucas Oil and highlighted his exceptional racing prowess on one of the world's most prestigious tracks.

Starting from pole position thanks to a strategic reverse grid qualification system, the BWT Alpine F1 team reserve driver demonstrated remarkable control and precision. Maini maintained his lead seamlessly over 30 laps, securing his place in the winner's circle and celebrating on the podium to the sound of the national anthem.

The win comes as a timely boost following a difficult start to his 2025 season. Cheered by Indian business magnate Gautam Singhania, who has been pivotal in supporting Maini's career, Maini now heads into future races with renewed momentum and confidence, eyeing further successes in Barcelona next weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025