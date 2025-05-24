Kush Maini Makes History at Monaco's Legendary Formula 2 Sprint Race

Kush Maini etched his name in motorsport history this Saturday by becoming the first Indian to clinch the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix. The victory marked his debut F2 win with Dams Lucas Oil and highlighted his exceptional racing prowess on one of the world's most prestigious tracks.

Starting from pole position thanks to a strategic reverse grid qualification system, the BWT Alpine F1 team reserve driver demonstrated remarkable control and precision. Maini maintained his lead seamlessly over 30 laps, securing his place in the winner's circle and celebrating on the podium to the sound of the national anthem.

The win comes as a timely boost following a difficult start to his 2025 season. Cheered by Indian business magnate Gautam Singhania, who has been pivotal in supporting Maini's career, Maini now heads into future races with renewed momentum and confidence, eyeing further successes in Barcelona next weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)