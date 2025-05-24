Left Menu

Emotional Farewell: Ancelotti and Modric Exit Real Madrid

Real Madrid fans bid adieu to coach Carlo Ancelotti and midfielder Luka Modric in an emotional La Liga finale. Ancelotti departs after winning 15 titles, taking the Brazil job. Modric leaves after 13 seasons with 28 titles. Both were honored at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in a heartfelt ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:35 IST
Emotional Farewell: Ancelotti and Modric Exit Real Madrid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid fans witnessed an emotional farewell as coach Carlo Ancelotti and midfielder Luka Modric bid adieu during their La Liga finale. Ancelotti, set to take over as Brazil's head coach, departs after securing 15 titles over two stints at Madrid. Meanwhile, Modric closes a glorious chapter, having won 28 titles in 13 seasons.

The farewell ceremony at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium saw both legends shedding tears. The game halted briefly when Modric was substituted in the final minutes, receiving a heartfelt guard of honor. "It's been a pleasure to coach this club," Ancelotti shared, visibly moved by the occasion.

Modric reflected on his memorable journey, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, who chanted his name. Capturing poignant moments, a video showcased Modric's illustrious career. Both he and Ancelotti leave an indelible mark on Real Madrid's rich history.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025