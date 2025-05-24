Emotional Farewell: Ancelotti and Modric Exit Real Madrid

Real Madrid fans witnessed an emotional farewell as coach Carlo Ancelotti and midfielder Luka Modric bid adieu during their La Liga finale. Ancelotti, set to take over as Brazil's head coach, departs after securing 15 titles over two stints at Madrid. Meanwhile, Modric closes a glorious chapter, having won 28 titles in 13 seasons.

The farewell ceremony at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium saw both legends shedding tears. The game halted briefly when Modric was substituted in the final minutes, receiving a heartfelt guard of honor. "It's been a pleasure to coach this club," Ancelotti shared, visibly moved by the occasion.

Modric reflected on his memorable journey, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, who chanted his name. Capturing poignant moments, a video showcased Modric's illustrious career. Both he and Ancelotti leave an indelible mark on Real Madrid's rich history.