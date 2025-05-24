Left Menu

Vidarbha Pro T20 League: A New Era of Regional Cricket Begins

The Vidarbha Cricket Association unveiled final squads for the inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League, featuring 6 men's and 3 women's franchises, bolstering regional cricket with a mix of young and seasoned players. Matches will occur at Nagpur's VCA Stadium from June 5 to 15, managed by Arivaa Sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:31 IST
VPTL franchises (Photo: Vidarbha Pro T20 ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has announced the squads and support staff for the first-ever Vidarbha Pro T20 League, set to host matches from June 5 to 15 at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur. The announcement took place at a formal ceremony on Saturday.

The League comprises six men's and three women's teams, showcasing emerging local talent and experienced players. The franchise teams include Neco Master Blaster, Orange Tigers, Nagpur Titans, Bharat Rangers, Nagpur Heroz, and Pagariya Strikers. Each squad was allocated after a draw-lot procedure designed to ensure balanced competition, emphasized the VCA's Senior Selection Committee.

Vaidya, the Chairman of the VPTL Governing Council, described the league as a significant step towards promoting cricket within the region and building a robust domestic cricket structure. Arivaa Sports Private Limited will manage the league, leveraging their expertise from the successful Bengal Pro T20 League.

