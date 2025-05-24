West Indies' Forde Equals Fastest ODI Fifty, Rain Plays Spoilsport

In a dramatic display of power hitting, West Indies pacer Matthew Forde carved his name into the ODI record books by smashing a 16-ball fifty against Ireland in Dublin. According to the ICC website, this feat matches the world record set by South African legend AB de Villiers in 2015.

Despite Forde's blistering innings, which equaled de Villiers' incredible knock against West Indies and included a slew of towering sixes, the second ODI was abandoned due to rain. Keacy Carty's steady hundred anchored the innings, but it was Forde's fireworks that captured the spotlight.

Forde launched his assault at the 43.1 over mark, rapidly accumulating 58 runs in just 19 balls, battering bowlers Barry McCarthy and Josh Little. West Indies set a formidable total of 352/8. However, the weather had the last say, calling off the match and leaving Ireland ahead 1-0 in the series. The decider is scheduled for May 25.

