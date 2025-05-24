Left Menu

West Indies' Forde Equals Fastest ODI Fifty, Rain Plays Spoilsport

West Indies pacer Matthew Forde blazed into the ODI record books with a 16-ball fifty against Ireland in Dublin, joining AB de Villiers with the fastest fifty ever. Despite Forde's heroics, rain washed out the match. Ireland leads the series 1-0 with the decider set for May 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:36 IST
West Indies' Forde Equals Fastest ODI Fifty, Rain Plays Spoilsport
Matthew Forde.(Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

In a dramatic display of power hitting, West Indies pacer Matthew Forde carved his name into the ODI record books by smashing a 16-ball fifty against Ireland in Dublin. According to the ICC website, this feat matches the world record set by South African legend AB de Villiers in 2015.

Despite Forde's blistering innings, which equaled de Villiers' incredible knock against West Indies and included a slew of towering sixes, the second ODI was abandoned due to rain. Keacy Carty's steady hundred anchored the innings, but it was Forde's fireworks that captured the spotlight.

Forde launched his assault at the 43.1 over mark, rapidly accumulating 58 runs in just 19 balls, battering bowlers Barry McCarthy and Josh Little. West Indies set a formidable total of 352/8. However, the weather had the last say, calling off the match and leaving Ireland ahead 1-0 in the series. The decider is scheduled for May 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025