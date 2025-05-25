Triumphant Moments and Surprises Across the Sports Spectrum
Current sports happenings include Lando Norris's landmark pole in Monaco, Rafael Devers's stellar performance for the Red Sox, Novak Djokovic's 100th career win, and Schumacher's iconic Ferrari auction. Highlights also feature Shohei Ohtani's recovery, Rory McIlroy skipping the Memorial Tournament, and Switzerland's impressive ice hockey victory.
Lando Norris expressed elation as he secured his first Monaco Grand Prix pole, a significant feat in his pursuit of the Formula One title alongside McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. This is McLaren's first pole in Monaco since 2007 and Norris's since the Melbourne season-opener last March.
The Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers made headlines with a career-high eight RBIs, leading his team to a resounding 19-5 victory over the Orioles. Meanwhile, tennis ace Novak Djokovic achieved his 100th win in the Open Era following a thrilling match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Geneva.
In a monumental auction, Michael Schumacher's 2001 Monaco-winning Ferrari fetched $18.17 million. Additional sports news includes Shohei Ohtani's return to facing live hitters, Rory McIlroy's absence from the Memorial Tournament, and Switzerland's dominant ice hockey win over Denmark.