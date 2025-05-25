Triumphant Moments and Surprises Across the Sports Spectrum

Lando Norris expressed elation as he secured his first Monaco Grand Prix pole, a significant feat in his pursuit of the Formula One title alongside McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. This is McLaren's first pole in Monaco since 2007 and Norris's since the Melbourne season-opener last March.

The Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers made headlines with a career-high eight RBIs, leading his team to a resounding 19-5 victory over the Orioles. Meanwhile, tennis ace Novak Djokovic achieved his 100th win in the Open Era following a thrilling match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Geneva.

In a monumental auction, Michael Schumacher's 2001 Monaco-winning Ferrari fetched $18.17 million. Additional sports news includes Shohei Ohtani's return to facing live hitters, Rory McIlroy's absence from the Memorial Tournament, and Switzerland's dominant ice hockey win over Denmark.