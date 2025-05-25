Shubman Gill Steps Up: India's New Era of Test Captaincy in England

In a decisive shift for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill has been announced as the new Test captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma, who, along with Virat Kohli, has retired from the format. Veteran player Cheteshwar Pujara sees this as a challenge but a big opportunity for the young captain.

Pujara, speaking at an online event organized by Sony Sports, highlighted the strategic choice of appointing Gill over Jasprit Bumrah due to Bumrah's availability issues. He emphasized the importance of Gill maintaining his distinctive aggressive batting style while adapting to English conditions.

With Rishabh Pant serving as vice-captain, Pujara supports continuing with usual openers KL Rahul and Yashavi Jaiswal, considering Karun Nair and Abhimanyu Easwaran for the lineup. The five-Test series against England begins on June 20 at Leeds.