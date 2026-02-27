Unearthing Prehistory: Tiny Dinosaurs and Ancient Interbreeding Insights

In a remarkable discovery in Argentina's Patagonia region, scientists uncovered a well-preserved fossil of one of the smallest dinosaurs known, the Alnashetri cerropoliciensis. This crow-sized predator from 95 million years ago coexisted with gigantic species such as Giganotosaurus and Argentinosaurus, debunking the myth that the era was only about gigantic creatures.

Meanwhile, new insights into prehistoric interbreeding reveal how Neanderthals and Homo sapiens interacted. Genetic analyses, particularly of the X chromosome, show that the mingling primarily involved Neanderthal men and Homo sapiens women as our ancestors migrated out of Africa into Neanderthal-populated regions.

These findings deepen our understanding of both the rich diversity of life that existed in prehistoric times and the complex interactions between early human species, offering a fresh perspective on the evolution of life on Earth.

