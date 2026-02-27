Neymar Strikes Back: A Double to Silence the Critics

Neymar has silenced his critics with a sensational double in Santos' 2-1 victory over Vasco da Gama, rekindling his chances for Brazil's World Cup squad. After months of goal-scoring drought, this performance signals his return to form following knee surgery.

The 34-year-old, who last scored in December, addressed the doubters by saying, "Last week they said I was the worst player in the world. Today I scored two goals, and that's what matters." His resilience showcases football's volatility, where fortunes can shift with one game.

Despite feeling cramps towards the match's conclusion, Neymar emphasized the importance of this milestone in his recovery. Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti insists on 100% fitness for selection, raising hope that Neymar's restored form will secure him a place in the upcoming World Cup set to take place in North America.