Cheteshwar Pujara: Pursuing Dreams, Embracing Present

Veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, sidelined from the Indian Test team for two years, remains optimistic about his cricketing future. Despite not being part of the squad since the June 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia, Pujara wouldn't pass up another chance to don the national colors.

During an interaction organized by Sony Sports Network, Pujara conveyed tranquility about his career's trajectory. He expressed no regrets, maintaining that while representing India again would be ideal, he remains grounded and content with his current situation.

With an impressive record of 7195 runs from 103 Tests, Pujara continues to enjoy the game, committing to fitness and practice. He emphasizes controlling the controllable – enjoying cricket at all levels, from domestic to county cricket – as long as his passion persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)