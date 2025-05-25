Left Menu

Cheteshwar Pujara: Pursuing Dreams, Embracing Present

Veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara reflects on his journey, expressing contentment with his career while holding hope for a Test team return. Despite not having played since June 2023, Pujara remains dedicated to the sport, focusing on fitness and enjoying cricket at various levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:57 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara: Pursuing Dreams, Embracing Present
Cheteshwar Pujara
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, sidelined from the Indian Test team for two years, remains optimistic about his cricketing future. Despite not being part of the squad since the June 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia, Pujara wouldn't pass up another chance to don the national colors.

During an interaction organized by Sony Sports Network, Pujara conveyed tranquility about his career's trajectory. He expressed no regrets, maintaining that while representing India again would be ideal, he remains grounded and content with his current situation.

With an impressive record of 7195 runs from 103 Tests, Pujara continues to enjoy the game, committing to fitness and practice. He emphasizes controlling the controllable – enjoying cricket at all levels, from domestic to county cricket – as long as his passion persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025