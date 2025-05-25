Left Menu

Saptak Talwar's Challenge: A Tough Day at Danish Golf

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar struggled in the third round of the Danish Golf Challenge, scoring 75 and dropping to tied-71st position. Calum Fyfe leads with a 68 at 17 under par. Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen follows in second after a stunning 66.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogense | Updated: 25-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 18:00 IST
In a challenging third round at the Danish Golf Challenge, India's Saptak Talwar stumbled with a score of three-over 75, bringing his overall position down to tied-71st. Having started strong with rounds of 73 and 69, Talwar faced difficulty with three birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey.

Meanwhile, Scotsman Calum Fyfe emerged as the frontrunner for the final day after an impressive four-under-par 68. This performance pushed Fyfe to a commanding 17 under par for the tournament, maintaining a three-stroke lead ahead of the final round.

Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen, representing Denmark, delivered an exceptional round with a six-under-par 66, propelling him into second place and setting the stage for an exciting finale at the Bogense Golf Club.

