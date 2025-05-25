China Dominates World Table Tennis Championships

China reaffirmed its supremacy in table tennis by clinching both singles titles at the World Championships. The event saw Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha standing out as they seized gold in their respective categories.

Sun Yingsha retained her title, overcoming a resilient Wang Manyu in a gripping 4-3 final held in Doha. Manyu, who had previously outclassed Sun in 2021, demonstrated tenacity by surging back from a two-game deficit and saving multiple championship points, creating a fiercely competitive match before Sun finally closed it out.

On the men's side, Wang Chuqin achieved a breakthrough, defeating Hugo Calderano 4-1. Calderano, noteworthy for being the first Brazilian to clinch the World Cup, struggled against Chuqin's swift gameplay. Meanwhile, Japan celebrated a landmark victory as their duo, Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami, won the men's doubles after 64 years.