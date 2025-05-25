Left Menu

China Dominates World Table Tennis Championships

China claimed victory in the singles titles at the World Table Tennis Championships, with Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha emerging victorious. Sun Yingsha overcame Wang Manyu in a dramatic final, while Chuqin secured his first singles gold by defeating Hugo Calderano. Japan also made history by winning the men's doubles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:43 IST
China Dominates World Table Tennis Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China reaffirmed its supremacy in table tennis by clinching both singles titles at the World Championships. The event saw Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha standing out as they seized gold in their respective categories.

Sun Yingsha retained her title, overcoming a resilient Wang Manyu in a gripping 4-3 final held in Doha. Manyu, who had previously outclassed Sun in 2021, demonstrated tenacity by surging back from a two-game deficit and saving multiple championship points, creating a fiercely competitive match before Sun finally closed it out.

On the men's side, Wang Chuqin achieved a breakthrough, defeating Hugo Calderano 4-1. Calderano, noteworthy for being the first Brazilian to clinch the World Cup, struggled against Chuqin's swift gameplay. Meanwhile, Japan celebrated a landmark victory as their duo, Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami, won the men's doubles after 64 years.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025