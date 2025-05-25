Renaissance Berkane Clinches Third Confederation Cup Title

Renaissance Berkane secured their third African Confederation Cup victory on Sunday by achieving a 1-1 draw against Simba of Tanzania in the second leg of the final, building on their 2-0 first-leg lead for a 3-1 aggregate win.

Simba struck first at Amaan Stadium through Joshua Mutale in the 15th minute, but were soon hampered by a red card to midfielder Yusuph Kagoma early in the second half and saw a possible goal deemed offside after a VAR review.

Berkane's equalizer by substitute Soumaila Sidibe in stoppage time concluded the match, sealing a remarkable season that included their first Moroccan league title and matching the Confederation Cup record held by CS Sfaxien.

(With inputs from agencies.)