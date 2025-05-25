Left Menu

Renaissance Berkane Clinches Third Confederation Cup Title

Renaissance Berkane triumphed in the African Confederation Cup, securing a 3-1 aggregate victory against Tanzania's Simba with a 1-1 draw in the final's second leg. Despite challenges, including a disallowed Simba goal, Berkane's equalizer in stoppage time solidified their third cup success in six years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zanzibar | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:55 IST
Renaissance Berkane Clinches Third Confederation Cup Title
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Tanzania

Renaissance Berkane secured their third African Confederation Cup victory on Sunday by achieving a 1-1 draw against Simba of Tanzania in the second leg of the final, building on their 2-0 first-leg lead for a 3-1 aggregate win.

Simba struck first at Amaan Stadium through Joshua Mutale in the 15th minute, but were soon hampered by a red card to midfielder Yusuph Kagoma early in the second half and saw a possible goal deemed offside after a VAR review.

Berkane's equalizer by substitute Soumaila Sidibe in stoppage time concluded the match, sealing a remarkable season that included their first Moroccan league title and matching the Confederation Cup record held by CS Sfaxien.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025