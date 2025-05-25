Kolkata Knight Riders Fumble in Dramatic Innings Collapse

The Kolkata Knight Riders' innings against their opponents was a story of struggle and collapse, ending with a total of 168 runs in 18.4 overs. Despite some contributions from Manish Pandey, who scored 37, and Harshit Rana with 34, the batting line-up could not withstand the impressive bowling attack.

Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, and Harsh Dubey were exceptional with the ball, each claiming three wickets, putting pressure on the Knight Riders and leading to their swift downfall. Unadkat was particularly economical, with figures of 4-0-24-3.

The fall of wickets at regular intervals, with significant blows such as the dismissals of Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh, hampered any momentum, resulting in the team falling all out for 168, marking a challenging outing for the Knight Riders.

(With inputs from agencies.)