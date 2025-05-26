Toluca's Triumph: Ending a 15-Year Championship Drought

In a dramatic finale, Toluca triumphed over Club America, ending a 15-year wait for the title. Brazilian defender Luan Garcia and Alexis Vega found the net to give Toluca a 2-0 victory in the Clausura tournament's decisive match.

The first leg had ended in a goalless draw, and it wasn't until the 65th minute that Garcia broke the deadlock. Vega later sealed the win with a penalty in the 82nd minute, securing Toluca's 11th championship and placing them third on Mexico's all-time list.

For Toluca's coach, Antonio Mohamed, this victory marks his fourth title in Mexico, each with a different team. Meanwhile, America's focus shifts to an urgent playoff match against LAFC for a place in the Club World Cup.