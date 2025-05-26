Toluca's Triumph: Ending a 15-Year Championship Drought
Toluca claimed victory over Club America in the Clausura final, ending a 15-year title drought. Goals by Luan Garcia and Alexis Vega secured the win, propelling Toluca to its 11th championship. Coach Antonio Mohamed celebrated his fourth Mexican title, while America now focuses on an upcoming Club World Cup playoff.
In a dramatic finale, Toluca triumphed over Club America, ending a 15-year wait for the title. Brazilian defender Luan Garcia and Alexis Vega found the net to give Toluca a 2-0 victory in the Clausura tournament's decisive match.
The first leg had ended in a goalless draw, and it wasn't until the 65th minute that Garcia broke the deadlock. Vega later sealed the win with a penalty in the 82nd minute, securing Toluca's 11th championship and placing them third on Mexico's all-time list.
For Toluca's coach, Antonio Mohamed, this victory marks his fourth title in Mexico, each with a different team. Meanwhile, America's focus shifts to an urgent playoff match against LAFC for a place in the Club World Cup.