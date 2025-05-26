Left Menu

Toluca's Triumph: Ending a 15-Year Championship Drought

Toluca claimed victory over Club America in the Clausura final, ending a 15-year title drought. Goals by Luan Garcia and Alexis Vega secured the win, propelling Toluca to its 11th championship. Coach Antonio Mohamed celebrated his fourth Mexican title, while America now focuses on an upcoming Club World Cup playoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 26-05-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 09:35 IST
Toluca's Triumph: Ending a 15-Year Championship Drought
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic finale, Toluca triumphed over Club America, ending a 15-year wait for the title. Brazilian defender Luan Garcia and Alexis Vega found the net to give Toluca a 2-0 victory in the Clausura tournament's decisive match.

The first leg had ended in a goalless draw, and it wasn't until the 65th minute that Garcia broke the deadlock. Vega later sealed the win with a penalty in the 82nd minute, securing Toluca's 11th championship and placing them third on Mexico's all-time list.

For Toluca's coach, Antonio Mohamed, this victory marks his fourth title in Mexico, each with a different team. Meanwhile, America's focus shifts to an urgent playoff match against LAFC for a place in the Club World Cup.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025