Primoz Roglic's Giro d'Italia Hopes in Jeopardy

Primoz Roglic could be withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia after sustaining injuries from multiple crashes. Despite being the pre-race favorite, the Slovenian cyclist struggled, falling to 10th position, nearly four minutes behind the leader. His team prioritizes health above competition results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:31 IST
Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic's ambitions of winning the Giro d'Italia might be dashed as he faces the possibility of being withdrawn due to injuries. Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe's sports director, Christian Pomer, revealed the concerns regarding Roglic's condition following a series of crashes.

The Slovenian cyclist, who was once a race favorite, found himself in a tough position after a crash on Saturday, which was his third in a week. Consequently, he struggled significantly during the final climb to Asiago in Sunday's stage 15, finishing over a minute behind the leading pack.

Currently, Roglic sits 10th in the rankings, trailing nearly four minutes behind leader Isaac Del Toro. Pomer emphasized the importance of Roglic's well-being and clarified that any withdrawal decision would be made by the medical team alongside the athlete.

