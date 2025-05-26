Left Menu

Mac Allister Brothers Make History with Dual Championship Triumphs

The Mac Allister brothers, Alexis and Kevin, achieved an extraordinary feat by winning soccer championships on the same day in different countries. Alexis lifted the Premier League trophy with Liverpool, while Kevin celebrated Union Saint-Gilloise's first Belgian title in 90 years. Despite not playing in their teams' final matches, both brothers were instrumental in their clubs' successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:27 IST
In a remarkable family milestone, Argentina's Mac Allister brothers, Alexis and Kevin, clinched soccer championships in two separate nations on the same day. Alexis claimed the Premier League trophy with Liverpool, despite being sidelined to avoid injury, following a hard-fought season.

Meanwhile, in Belgium, Kevin watched nervously as Union Saint-Gilloise secured their first league title in 90 years. Although suspended for the decisive match, his untiring determination and unwavering spirit throughout the season was praised.

The Mac Allister brothers, who began their careers at Argentinos Juniors, continue a family tradition of soccer excellence, with their father Carlos also having enjoyed a distinguished playing career in Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

