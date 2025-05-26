Mac Allister Brothers Make History with Dual Championship Triumphs

In a remarkable family milestone, Argentina's Mac Allister brothers, Alexis and Kevin, clinched soccer championships in two separate nations on the same day. Alexis claimed the Premier League trophy with Liverpool, despite being sidelined to avoid injury, following a hard-fought season.

Meanwhile, in Belgium, Kevin watched nervously as Union Saint-Gilloise secured their first league title in 90 years. Although suspended for the decisive match, his untiring determination and unwavering spirit throughout the season was praised.

The Mac Allister brothers, who began their careers at Argentinos Juniors, continue a family tradition of soccer excellence, with their father Carlos also having enjoyed a distinguished playing career in Argentina.

