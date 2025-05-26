From Foul Tips to Race Tracks: A Wild Week in Sports

This week's sports updates include various significant events. Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman left a game against the Boston Red Sox due to a foul tip incident. Meanwhile, Formula One champion Max Verstappen criticized Monaco's recent racing experiment.

In tennis, Rafael Nadal received an emotional tribute at Roland Garros. American players continued striving for Grand Slam success, though they remain behind European competitors, as highlighted by Tommy Paul.

US ice hockey triumphs over Switzerland at the IIHF World Championship, and MLB sees notable performances, including Giancarlo Stanton's nearing return to action and Texas Rangers' tactics with new player call-ups.

