Sikandar Raza's Heroic Arrival: Lahore Qalandars' PSL Triumph

Sikandar Raza's timely arrival proved pivotal for the Lahore Qalandars as they clinched their third Pakistan Super League title in four years. Fresh from Zimbabwe's defeat by England, Raza hit the winning runs in the final against Quetta Gladiators.

Raza expressed gratitude for his life as a cricketer, recounting his quick transition from England to Pakistan. He contributed significantly with a half-century partnership with Kusal Perera, ensuring a successful chase.

The dynamic all-rounder also took a vital wicket in Quetta's innings, showcasing his versatility and skill, cementing his role in Lahore's victorious campaign.