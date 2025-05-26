Intense Rivalries and Defending Champions at the French Open

On the second day of the French Open, players took to the courts under overcast skies, with a forecast of late showers. The competition began with Norwegian seventh seed Casper Ruud facing Spanish qualifier Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek were set to begin their title defenses. Meanwhile, world number one Jannik Sinner commenced his journey towards a fourth Grand Slam title, defeating Arthur Rinderknech.

Matches spread across various courts, with thrilling encounters such as Naomi Osaka against Paula Badosa and French talents like Caroline Garcia squaring off against Bernarda Pera. Roland Garros continued to honor tennis legends, including a tribute to Nadal's contributions to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)