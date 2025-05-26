Left Menu

Erik ten Hag Steps Up as Bayer Leverkusen's New Coach

Bayer Leverkusen appoints Erik ten Hag, former Manchester United coach, as Xabi Alonso's replacement. Ten Hag signs a contract through 2027, bringing his experience to a team that recently finished second in the Bundesliga. He faces challenges, including potential team changes.

Bayer Leverkusen has turned to seasoned football mastermind Erik ten Hag to steer the team following Xabi Alonso's departure. The club confirmed Monday that Ten Hag, who previously led Manchester United, signed a contract valid through 2027.

Ten Hag brings a wealth of experience to Bayer Leverkusen, taking the helm of a squad that finished second in the Bundesliga and reached the German Cup semifinals last season. This comes as a continuation of success, as the team previously triumphed in both competitions under Alonso's guidance, becoming the first Bundesliga team to achieve an unbeaten season.

Despite Manchester United's struggles during his previous tenure, Ten Hag is regarded as a competent coach. Notably, he restored Ajax's former glory, guiding them to Eredivisie titles and a notable Champions League semifinal in 2019. At Leverkusen, he faces the task of continuing the club's upward trajectory even with potential team changes looming.

