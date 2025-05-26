Erik ten Hag Returns as Bayer Leverkusen Manager

In a significant managerial shift, Netherlands' Erik ten Hag has taken the helm at Bayer Leverkusen following a three-year contract announcement by the Bundesliga team. The 55-year-old succeeds Xabi Alonso, who departed for Real Madrid.

Ten Hag, previously at Manchester United, left the club in disappointing fashion with the team floundering at 14th in the Premier League standings. His notable achievements were with Ajax Amsterdam, where he steered the club to three Eredivisie victories and a Champions League semi-final in 2019.

Under Alonso's guidance, Leverkusen experienced remarkable success, clinching the Bundesliga title without a single loss, winning the German Cup, and reaching the Europa League final. Now, Ten Hag steps in as Leverkusen's new manager, aiming to continue the club's competitive excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)