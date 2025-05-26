Saurashtra Pro T20 League: A New Chapter in Regional Cricket
The Saurashtra Cricket Association is launching the Saurashtra Pro T20 League from June 7-20. Five teams will compete in 20 matches, featuring both seasoned and emerging cricketers. The event aims to promote cricket in the Saurashtra region, with experienced coaches and former international player mentors enhancing the competition.
The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) announced the launch of its T20 league, set to run from June 7 to June 20. Named the Saurashtra Pro T20 League, the event will feature five teams playing a total of 20 matches.
'This tournament is a landmark initiative,' stated SCA president Jaydev Shah, highlighting the league's role in promoting professional cricket within the region. It aims to serve as a platform for both emerging and experienced cricketers from Saurashtra, Kutch, and beyond.
The coaches for all participating teams will be provided by the SCA, while former international players may serve as mentors. A players' draft, featuring approximately 125 athletes across three categories, is scheduled for Tuesday.
