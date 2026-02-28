OPERATION EPIC FURY: US-Israel Strikes on Iran Escalate Middle East Tensions
The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, targeting its leadership, aiming to neutralize a security threat. Iran retaliated with missile strikes on Israel, intensifying regional tensions. The military operation, named 'OPERATION EPIC FURY', affects Gulf states and may raise oil prices.
The United States and Israel have initiated a coordinated military operation against Iran, targeting key leaders in a move aimed at quelling what President Donald Trump labels a significant security threat. Tehran responded with missile attacks on Israel, underscoring the escalating hostilities in the volatile Middle East.
Nations in the Gulf, including those that produce oil, have reported missile interceptions and rising tensions, which have prompted predictions of increased oil prices globally. The military campaign, named 'OPERATION EPIC FURY', began with focused strikes on Iranian officials.
The operation dampens hopes for a diplomatic resolution to Iran's nuclear dispute and signals a prolonged military engagement. The Pentagon and Israeli officials have emphasized the intention to degrade Iran's offensive capabilities, with potentially significant implications for regional stability.
