Left Menu

OPERATION EPIC FURY: US-Israel Strikes on Iran Escalate Middle East Tensions

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, targeting its leadership, aiming to neutralize a security threat. Iran retaliated with missile strikes on Israel, intensifying regional tensions. The military operation, named 'OPERATION EPIC FURY', affects Gulf states and may raise oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:51 IST
OPERATION EPIC FURY: US-Israel Strikes on Iran Escalate Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and Israel have initiated a coordinated military operation against Iran, targeting key leaders in a move aimed at quelling what President Donald Trump labels a significant security threat. Tehran responded with missile attacks on Israel, underscoring the escalating hostilities in the volatile Middle East.

Nations in the Gulf, including those that produce oil, have reported missile interceptions and rising tensions, which have prompted predictions of increased oil prices globally. The military campaign, named 'OPERATION EPIC FURY', began with focused strikes on Iranian officials.

The operation dampens hopes for a diplomatic resolution to Iran's nuclear dispute and signals a prolonged military engagement. The Pentagon and Israeli officials have emphasized the intention to degrade Iran's offensive capabilities, with potentially significant implications for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

 India
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

 Turkey
3
Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials returning from T20 World Cup after US strikes on Iran.

Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials ...

 Global
4
Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026