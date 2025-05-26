Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Stellar Performances Mark Day 2 at French Open

The second day of the French Open saw Elena Rybakina surviving a scare to defeat Julia Riera, while Jessica Bouzas Maneiro stunned Emma Navarro in straight sets. Notable performances included Casper Ruud's match and the anticipation of title defenses by Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek.

Updated: 26-05-2025 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Day two of the French Open offered a mix of surprises and high-stakes matches. Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina managed to recover after a misstep in the second set to defeat Argentine qualifier Julia Riera with scores of 6-1, 4-6, and 6-4. This victory sets her up for her next face-off against American Iva Jovic.

In another notable match, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, ranked 68th in the world, delivered a commanding performance against American ninth seed Emma Navarro, winning 6-0, 6-1. The match, lasting just 57 minutes, saw Maneiro nearly achieving a 'double bagel' before faltering with two double faults.

The day also featured well-attended matches, including those involving Norwegian seventh seed Casper Ruud and defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, each looking to continue their campaign triumphantly. With light showers predicted later, the tournament promises more excitement as it progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

