Thrills at Roland Garros: Day 2 Wrap-up of French Open Highlights

Day 2 of the French Open saw stellar performances. Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud secured wins, Elena Rybakina had a close call, and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro stunned her opponent. Defending champions Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz began their title defenses amidst light rain in Paris, setting the stage for more electrifying matches.

Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:11 IST
On the second day of the French Open, tennis enthusiasts witnessed gripping matches as top players showcased their prowess on the clay courts.

Iga Swiatek, a four-time champion, powered through her match against Slovak Rebecca Sramkova, winning 6-3, 6-3. Her victory sets the stage for a potential showdown with either Emma Raducanu or Wang Xinyu. Meanwhile, Casper Ruud, twice a runner-up at the French Open, easily dispatched Albert Ramos Vinolas in a swift contest to advance to the next round.

The tournament's opening days also featured a surprising victory by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro against American ninth seed Emma Navarro, while Elena Rybakina overcame a challenging second set to defeat Julia Riera. Despite overcast skies and occasional showers forecasted, defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek have begun their title defenses, igniting excitement for the rounds ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

