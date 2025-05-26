Gujarat Titans' Bowling Struggles: Impact on IPL's Crucial Phase

Former Australian cricketer and IPL-winning coach Tom Moody has emphasized the deteriorating form of the Gujarat Titans' bowling attack, highlighting its potential impact as the Indian Premier League's 18th season approaches its climax. Known for their disciplined style, the team has struggled since the tournament's resumption, suffering two defeats in three games after an earlier series of victories.

The Titans' bowlers have notably lost their aggressive edge, conceding 664 runs and taking only 10 wickets in recent matches. Moody expressed concern about the timing of this decline, noting the essential role of a confident bowling lineup as teams gear up for the finals. He singled out Sai Kishore as the only consistently performing bowler, with others like Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj showing inconsistency.

Anil Kumble echoed these sentiments, pointing to the lack of incisiveness during the powerplays as a critical issue for Gujarat. This struggle has left Rashid Khan's usual wicket-taking prowess wanting, adding pressure on the bowling unit during middle overs and contributing to the team's current challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)