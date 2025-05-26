Iga Swiatek Begins Historic Quest for Fourth French Open Title

Defending champion Iga Swiatek showcased her dominance at the French Open by defeating Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova 6-3, 6-3, securing a spot in the tournament's second round. Swiatek, aiming for an unprecedented fourth consecutive women's title, demonstrated her prowess on the clay courts.

The Polish star, who arrived early for practice, is riding a 22-match winning streak in Paris. She expressed satisfaction with her preparation, noting the advantage of early training. Swiatek's victory came despite a strong initial resistance from Sramkova, contrasting with their previous encounter at the Australian Open.

Although Sramkova initially led in the second set, Swiatek quickly regained control, winning six of the next seven games. The match concluded after an hour and 24 minutes. Swiatek now faces Britain's Emma Raducanu in the upcoming round, continuing her pursuit of a historic title run.

