Thrilling Showdown: Day 2 Highlights from the French Open

The second day of the French Open witnessed thrilling tennis action, featuring high-stakes matches and spirited performances. Emma Raducanu of Britain claimed victory over China's Wang Xinyu, earning her a spot in the next round against formidable opponent and defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek herself showed her prowess on the court, effortlessly defeating Slovak Rebecca Sramkova. Not to be outdone, Casper Ruud, twice a French Open runner-up, showcased his skill by overcoming Spanish qualifier Albert Ramos Vinolas.

Despite the overcast skies and cooler temperatures at Roland Garros, the athletes demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination. As defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek begin their title defenses, the stage is set for more exciting tennis drama in the days ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)