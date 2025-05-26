Dramatic Finish: Gøth-Rasmussen Shines at Danish Golf Challenge

Saptak Talwar faced a day of mixed outcomes at the Bogense Golf Club during the Danish Golf Challenge, concluding the event with a final score of even par 72. His initial play on the back nine was promising, with five birdies, but the front nine proved challenging, resulting in four bogeys.

In sharp contrast, Denmark's Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen delivered a captivating performance, securing his second HotelPlanner Tour title with a closing birdie that led to a five under par 67 final round score. This victory marked a 19 under par total, edging out Scotland's Calum Fyfe by a single stroke.

Despite Fyfe leading the tournament for the first three rounds, Gøth-Rasmussen closed the gap in the final round with strategic plays, bolstered by the support of his family, including his father, former tour winner Jacob Rasmussen. Fyfe concluded the tournament in second place with an 18 under par score.

(With inputs from agencies.)