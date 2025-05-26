Emma Raducanu Triumphs Over Adversity to Advance in French Open

Emma Raducanu demonstrated incredible resilience as she battled illness to secure a victory over China's Wang Xinyu in the opening round of the French Open. The British tennis star overcame challenging physical conditions, leading to a well-fought 7-5 4-6 6-3 win on the clay courts of Paris.

Raducanu, who had admitted to feeling 'really sick' upon waking, fought through the match with determination, having her blood pressure checked at one point. Despite losing the second set and needing to regroup off-court, she returned with a renewed focus in the deciding set to clinch the victory.

The 2021 U.S. Open titleholder, who has been dealing with health issues in recent days, expressed pride in her performance. Looking ahead, she prepares for a challenging encounter against Poland's Iga Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion.