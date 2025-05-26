Caroline Garcia: A Farewell to French Open Glory

Caroline Garcia made an emotional exit from the French Open as she played her final singles match at her home Grand Slam tournament. The 31-year-old, who has announced her intentions to retire later this season, was defeated by American Bernarda Pera in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Garcia, a fixture in women's tennis over the past 15 years, revealed on social media her plans to turn the page on her professional career, having devoted much of her life to the sport. Despite her challenges, including injuries and personal struggles, she notched significant achievements, including 11 WTA titles and a U.S. Open semifinal appearance.

Though she has bid adieu to Roland-Garros, Garcia's immediate plans include attempts to enter Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, though much depends on her ranking and the possibility of receiving wild cards.