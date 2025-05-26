Left Menu

Caroline Garcia: A Farewell to French Open Glory

Caroline Garcia played her final singles match at the French Open, losing to Bernarda Pera. The 31-year-old French tennis player announced her retirement after a 15-year career, highlighted by 11 WTA titles and a prestigious WTA Finals win in 2022. Garcia plans to compete in two more majors before retiring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:05 IST
Caroline Garcia: A Farewell to French Open Glory
Caroline Garcia
  • Country:
  • France

Caroline Garcia made an emotional exit from the French Open as she played her final singles match at her home Grand Slam tournament. The 31-year-old, who has announced her intentions to retire later this season, was defeated by American Bernarda Pera in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Garcia, a fixture in women's tennis over the past 15 years, revealed on social media her plans to turn the page on her professional career, having devoted much of her life to the sport. Despite her challenges, including injuries and personal struggles, she notched significant achievements, including 11 WTA titles and a U.S. Open semifinal appearance.

Though she has bid adieu to Roland-Garros, Garcia's immediate plans include attempts to enter Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, though much depends on her ranking and the possibility of receiving wild cards.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025