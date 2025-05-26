Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir Propel Mumbai Indians to 184 Against Punjab Kings

Suryakumar Yadav's solid fifty and Naman Dhir's explosive cameo helped Mumbai Indians reach 184/6 against Punjab Kings. Despite early struggles, Mumbai set a challenging target, with Rohit Sharma opening but making only 24. Punjab will need 185 runs to top the league standings in the IPL match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:54 IST
Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suryakumar Yadav's impressive half-century and a brisk knock from Naman Dhir propelled Mumbai Indians to a solid 184/6 in their IPL clash against Punjab Kings, held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The target of 185 is crucial for Punjab as they aim to secure the top spot in the league.

Opening for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton began cautiously, compiling just 23 runs in the initial three overs. A brief surge by Rohit saw him dispatch Harpreet Brar for a six and a four, but Rickleton fell for 27 after Marco Jansen's intervention in the power play's last over. Mumbai's power play concluded at 52/1, with Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit at the crease.

Rohit Sharma's innings came to an end at 24, falling to Brar's bowling. As Mumbai reached 83-2 at the halfway mark, Suryakumar took center stage, partnered briefly by Tilak Varma, who was quickly dismissed by Vijaykumar Vyshak. Contributions from Will Jacks and Hardik Pandya helped elevate the run rate, though momentum surged with Dhir's aggressive two-sixes off Vyshak. Punjab's bowlers chipped in, with Arshdeep Singh, Jansen, Vyshak, and Brar all claiming wickets in a balanced attack.

