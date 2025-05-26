Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir Propel Mumbai Indians to 184 Against Punjab Kings

Suryakumar Yadav's impressive half-century and a brisk knock from Naman Dhir propelled Mumbai Indians to a solid 184/6 in their IPL clash against Punjab Kings, held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The target of 185 is crucial for Punjab as they aim to secure the top spot in the league.

Opening for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton began cautiously, compiling just 23 runs in the initial three overs. A brief surge by Rohit saw him dispatch Harpreet Brar for a six and a four, but Rickleton fell for 27 after Marco Jansen's intervention in the power play's last over. Mumbai's power play concluded at 52/1, with Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit at the crease.

Rohit Sharma's innings came to an end at 24, falling to Brar's bowling. As Mumbai reached 83-2 at the halfway mark, Suryakumar took center stage, partnered briefly by Tilak Varma, who was quickly dismissed by Vijaykumar Vyshak. Contributions from Will Jacks and Hardik Pandya helped elevate the run rate, though momentum surged with Dhir's aggressive two-sixes off Vyshak. Punjab's bowlers chipped in, with Arshdeep Singh, Jansen, Vyshak, and Brar all claiming wickets in a balanced attack.