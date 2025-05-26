Left Menu

Djokovic Reflects on the Big Four and New Beginnings at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic acknowledged the impact of his former rivals Federer, Murray, and Nadal before stepping onto the court at Roland Garros. Amid mixed emotions about their absence, Djokovic continues to compete, recently claiming his 100th singles title. He also praised Andy Murray's contribution as his former coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:14 IST
Before stepping onto court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic reflected on the influence of his former rivals, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and the recently retired Rafael Nadal, describing them as key motivators in his career.

Though Federer, Murray, and Nadal are absent from the French Open, Djokovic, with a record 24 Grand Slam titles, will compete in the first round. Discussing his own future, Djokovic shared moments of reminiscence with Federer and Murray, expressing pride in continuing his journey despite their retirement.

Following his 100th singles title win at the Geneva Open, Djokovic humorously acknowledged his past coaching stint with Murray, appreciating his tennis acumen and their shared experience, which he described as a significant chapter for tennis.

