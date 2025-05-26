Caitlin Clark's Setback: Impact on Indiana Fever and WNBA

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark will miss at least two weeks of action following a left quadriceps strain, the team announced Monday. The setback occurs during her sophomore year after a heralded rookie season where she impressed with an average of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.

The announcement is a blow to the Fever, who are 1-1 this season and set to face a formidable opponent in the Washington Mystics midweek. Clark's injury leaves a noticeable gap in the team's strategy as they navigate the early season challenges.

Clark's popularity is evident through her record-breaking collegiate career and recent 1.3 million viewership for an exhibition game against Brazil's national team, underscoring her influence and significance in women's basketball.

(With inputs from agencies.)