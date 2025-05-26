Left Menu

Wawrinka's Twilight Journey: Balancing Passion with Performance

Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka faces tough defeats as his career nears its end, exiting in the first round at Roland Garros. Despite a challenging season, he remains passionate about the game but acknowledges the need for victories to balance his efforts and sacrifices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:35 IST
Stan Wawrinka

Swiss tennis star and former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka experienced a first-round exit from this year's Roland Garros, highlighting the challenges he faces as his storied career winds down.

Wawrinka, who captured the French Open title in 2015, has struggled with early exits both on the ATP Tour and the Challenger Tour recently. After losing 7-6(6) 6-3 6-2 to Jacob Fearnley, he candidly expressed his acceptance of his current standing in the tennis realm, while maintaining his determination to keep competing.

Despite his exit, Wawrinka remains committed to the sport, valuing the balance between enjoyment and the need for victories. However, he hinted at the possibility of not returning to Roland Garros if he doesn't improve his results, underscoring the fierce competitive spirit he still possesses.

