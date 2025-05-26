Virat Kohli's Bold Exit: A Changing Era in Indian Cricket
Steve Waugh commends Virat Kohli's courageous decision to retire from Test cricket before a crucial series in England. This move follows Rohit Sharma's recent departure, marking a transitional phase for India's team. Kohli's impactful 14-year journey redefined Indian cricket, emphasizing fitness and aggression alongside notable achievements.
- Country:
- India
Former Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh has applauded the "courageous" step taken by Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of a major series against England. Kohli's decision was revealed on May 12, catching the cricket world by surprise as his departure comes more than a month before the five Test matches set to begin on June 20.
This announcement follows soon after Rohit Sharma, Kohli's long-time teammate, concluded his own distinguished Test career. Waugh noted that such transitions are natural within any team as "great players" inevitably reach the sunset of their careers. Despite many believing Kohli had more to offer in the red-ball format, Waugh pointed out that his choice to retire exhibited undeniable courage.
"The dynamics within the Indian team are shifting," Waugh told ANI. "We've seen cycles like this before. Walking away from Test cricket is inherently challenging, especially for someone as legendary as Virat." Kohli's retirement signals a broader trend of Indian cricket veterans stepping down, following Ravichandran Ashwin's mid-series retirement during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Kohli's 14-year stint saw him amass 9,230 runs and become India's fourth-highest Test scorer, all while infusing a culture of fitness and aggression into the team.
ALSO READ
Ashwin Revels in Memorable Test Knocks of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma Honored at Wankhede as Stand Unveiled in His Name
Ravi Shastri's Unspoken Bond with Rohit Sharma: A Test Match That Never Was
Wankhede Stadium Honors Rohit Sharma with Dedicated Stand
Rohit Sharma Honored with Stand at Wankhede Stadium in Grand Ceremony