Punjab Kings Secure Playoff Spot With Thrilling Win Over Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings, led by captain Shreyas Iyer, achieved a playoff berth in IPL 2025 by defeating Mumbai Indians. Iyer praised head coach Ricky Ponting's supportive leadership. Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya acknowledged the team's shortcomings and emphasized learning from the loss before the playoffs.
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer expressed gratitude to head coach Ricky Ponting for allowing him to play with autonomy, as the team secured a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs with a seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians.
Iyer, who recently joined Punjab after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL title, praised the team dynamics and Ponting's player management skills. He also commended Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis for their outstanding performances.
Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya admitted his team's shortcomings in the match, citing a lapse in bowling performance and a failure to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Pandya urged his team to learn from the setback before entering the playoffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
