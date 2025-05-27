Carlo Ancelotti Takes Charge: Reviving Brazil's World Cup Hopes

Carlo Ancelotti has officially stepped in as the new coach of Brazil's national football team, tasked with steering them out of a challenging phase to prepare for the 2026 World Cup. Ancelotti, a former Real Madrid manager, faces the immense responsibility of restoring Brazil's former glory as six-time world champions.

Set to make his debut in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, Ancelotti expressed his pride in leading the Brazilian team. At 65, the Italian brings extensive experience to his new role and expressed optimism, citing a longstanding connection with the squad as an advantage.

His appointment follows the exit of Dorival Junior, amid disappointing performances including a recent 4-1 defeat by Argentina. Ancelotti inherits a team currently fourth in the South American qualifiers, hoping to secure a direct spot for the World Cup by overcoming recent setbacks on the international stage.