Magnus Carlsen Dominates Norway Chess Opener

Magnus Carlsen, asserting his dominance, defeated India's world champion D Gukesh in the Norway Chess opener using a rarely-used tactic. Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi triumphed over Wei Yi in Armageddon, showcasing aggressive play. The tournament employs a unique scoring system favoring wins in Classical and Armageddon formats.

Updated: 27-05-2025 00:59 IST
In a striking display of his prowess, Magnus Carlsen, the world's top-ranked chess player, secured victory over India's reigning world champion D Gukesh in the opening round of the prestigious Norway Chess tournament. Carlsen employed the uncommon Jobava London opening to unsettle Gukesh, who was playing his first Classical match against the Norwegian since clinching the world title in 2022. Despite Gukesh initially countering Carlsen's strategy, the five-time world champion demonstrated his enduring mastery of the Classical format, concluding a gripping game that lasted over four hours and 56 moves.

Elsewhere in the competition, Indian player Arjun Erigaisi, ranked fourth globally, had a solid start. He edged out China's top contender Wei Yi in an Armageddon decider, having earlier drawn after 54 moves. Erigaisi's aggressive tactics with black pieces flipped the disadvantage of having less time, leading to a timely victory. His triumphant display earned him 1.5 points in the standings, while Wei Yi holds one point.

Norway Chess features a distinctive scoring system awarding three points for a Classical win, one point each for a draw, and an additional half-point for an Armageddon victory. This format heightens the stakes as top players like Carlsen and Erigaisi vie for supremacy, showcasing the strategic depth and unpredictability that chess aficionados relish.

