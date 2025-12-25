Left Menu

Harmony and Hope: Kerala's Christmas Celebrations Amid Challenges

Kerala celebrated Christmas with large church gatherings and midnight masses. Church leaders highlighted challenges faced by Christians, urging faith and hope. Concerns about attacks on Christians were raised. The occasion prompted calls for peace and justice, emphasizing that the spirit of Christmas remains indomitable.

On Thursday, amidst a backdrop of joy and solemn prayers, Kerala commemorated Christmas as churches across the state welcomed large congregations of worshippers.

Commencing on Wednesday evening with special prayers and culminating in midnight masses, thousands of the faithful gathered to mark the significant Christian holiday.

Church leaders addressed growing concerns over reported attacks on Christians and urged for peace and resilience, reminding believers of the undying spirit of Christmas that inspires hope and possibilities amid challenges.

