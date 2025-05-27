Carlo Ancelotti Takes Helm of Brazil's National Team

In a bid to rejuvenate its national football team, Brazil has appointed Carlo Ancelotti as head coach. Announced on Monday, the former Real Madrid coach is tasked with preparing the team for the 2026 World Cup, aiming to clinch a record sixth title.

During a press conference at the Brazilian Football Confederation headquarters, Ancelotti expressed his pride and commitment to the role. The 65-year-old Italian emphasized his dedication to making Brazil world champions once again, stating the importance of public support.

Taking over from Dorival Junior, dismissed after a heavy 4–1 loss against Argentina, Ancelotti faces the challenge of reversing Brazil's fortunes as they stand fourth in the South American qualifiers. With a squad already selected, he will make his debut against Ecuador and Paraguay in June.