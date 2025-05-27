Left Menu

Carlo Ancelotti Takes Helm of Brazil's National Team

Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed as the new coach of Brazil's national football team, tasked with revitalizing the squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The former Real Madrid manager aims to lead Brazil to becoming six-time world champions, starting with World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Carlo Ancelotti

In a bid to rejuvenate its national football team, Brazil has appointed Carlo Ancelotti as head coach. Announced on Monday, the former Real Madrid coach is tasked with preparing the team for the 2026 World Cup, aiming to clinch a record sixth title.

During a press conference at the Brazilian Football Confederation headquarters, Ancelotti expressed his pride and commitment to the role. The 65-year-old Italian emphasized his dedication to making Brazil world champions once again, stating the importance of public support.

Taking over from Dorival Junior, dismissed after a heavy 4–1 loss against Argentina, Ancelotti faces the challenge of reversing Brazil's fortunes as they stand fourth in the South American qualifiers. With a squad already selected, he will make his debut against Ecuador and Paraguay in June.

