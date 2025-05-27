Left Menu

Servin Sebastian Shines with Bronze in Asian Athletics Championships

Servin Sebastian secured a bronze medal in the men's 20km race walk event at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships. Competing against top athletes from China and Japan, Sebastian clocked 1:21:13.60, just shy of his personal best. India sent a strong team of 59 athletes to the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumi | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:11 IST
Servin Sebastian Shines with Bronze in Asian Athletics Championships

Servin Sebastian made a significant mark at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships by clinching the bronze medal in the men's 20km race walk event on Tuesday. The seasoned athlete completed the race in 1:21:13.60, placing him behind China's Wang Zhaozhao and Japan's Kento Yoshikawa.

This achievement comes close to Sebastian's personal best of 1:21:23, which he set at the Uttarakhand National Games in February when he took home the gold. Meanwhile, fellow Indian athlete Amit landed a respectable fifth place, finishing the race in 1:22:14.30.

India has fielded a robust team of 59 competitors for this tournament. In the previous edition of the championships, the Indian squad earned a commendable 27 medals, boosting their spirits for a repeat performance this year.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025