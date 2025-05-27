Servin Sebastian Shines with Bronze in Asian Athletics Championships

Servin Sebastian made a significant mark at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships by clinching the bronze medal in the men's 20km race walk event on Tuesday. The seasoned athlete completed the race in 1:21:13.60, placing him behind China's Wang Zhaozhao and Japan's Kento Yoshikawa.

This achievement comes close to Sebastian's personal best of 1:21:23, which he set at the Uttarakhand National Games in February when he took home the gold. Meanwhile, fellow Indian athlete Amit landed a respectable fifth place, finishing the race in 1:22:14.30.

India has fielded a robust team of 59 competitors for this tournament. In the previous edition of the championships, the Indian squad earned a commendable 27 medals, boosting their spirits for a repeat performance this year.