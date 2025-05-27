Left Menu

Marcus Thuram's Quest for Champions League Glory: Following in His Father's Footsteps

Marcus Thuram, son of legendary footballer Lilian Thuram, aims to achieve what eluded his father: winning the Champions League. As a key player for Inter Milan, Marcus has established himself as a crucial striker alongside Lautaro Martínez. The Thuram legacy continues as Marcus vies for European success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Marcus Thuram is determined to achieve what his illustrious father, Lilian Thuram, never could: winning the prestigious Champions League. Lilian, a decorated footballer with clubs such as Monaco, Parma, Juventus, and Barcelona, also contributed to France's 1998 World Cup victory but missed out on the Champions League title.

In what is set to be a thrilling finals encounter, Marcus is poised to lead Inter Milan's offense against Paris Saint-Germain. Since joining Inter, he has emerged as an influential striker, forming a formidable partnership with Lautaro Martínez and boasting an impressive season record.

Simone Inzaghi, Inter's coach, is also chasing familial redemption, aiming to match his brother Filippo's successes. With aspirations running high, both Thuram and Inzaghi are set to rewrite personal and family legacies on European football's grandest stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

