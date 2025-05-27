Left Menu

Thrilling Sports Week: From Lacrosse Triumphs to Tennis Legends

This week in sports saw Cornell's lacrosse team secure a historic win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shining for the Thunder, and Djokovic reminiscing about his 'Big Four' rivals. Moreover, Shohei Ohtani continued his baseball dominance, while Gabby Bryan and Jordy Smith clinched top spots in surfing events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:26 IST
This week marked a significant milestone for Cornell's men's lacrosse team as they conquered Maryland, claiming their first NCAA title since 1977. CJ Kirst's standout performance with six goals proved pivotal in avenging their previous loss.

Across the sports spectrum, Shohei Ohtani shone in Major League Baseball, hitting a home run on the game's first pitch to surpass Aaron Judge in home runs this season. The Dodgers triumphed over the Guardians with Ohtani leading the charge.

Tennis stars also made headlines at Roland Garros, with Novak Djokovic expressing nostalgia over the absence of his 'Big Four' rivals. Meanwhile, surfing competitions saw Gabriela Bryan and Jordy Smith emerge victorious, preserving their positions atop the championship rankings.

