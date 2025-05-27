Thrilling Sports Week: From Lacrosse Triumphs to Tennis Legends

This week marked a significant milestone for Cornell's men's lacrosse team as they conquered Maryland, claiming their first NCAA title since 1977. CJ Kirst's standout performance with six goals proved pivotal in avenging their previous loss.

Across the sports spectrum, Shohei Ohtani shone in Major League Baseball, hitting a home run on the game's first pitch to surpass Aaron Judge in home runs this season. The Dodgers triumphed over the Guardians with Ohtani leading the charge.

Tennis stars also made headlines at Roland Garros, with Novak Djokovic expressing nostalgia over the absence of his 'Big Four' rivals. Meanwhile, surfing competitions saw Gabriela Bryan and Jordy Smith emerge victorious, preserving their positions atop the championship rankings.

