Sports Roundup: Cavaliers' Streak, NBA Plea Deals, Ryder Cup Captain

In an action-filled night, the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their home winning streak to seven by defeating the Eastern Conference's top team, the Detroit Pistons, with a score of 113-109. The Cavaliers rallied with significant contributions from Jaylon Tyson and James Harden.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings are underway in Brooklyn, where several NBA-related gambling cases are being discussed. Notably, Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones are among those facing charges, with reports indicating plea bargains may be offered to some involved.

On the golf front, Luke Donald was reappointed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain, aiming for a historic third consecutive victory. Other noteworthy stories include the release of football player Mekhi Becton from the Chargers and individual sports achievements in tennis and hockey.