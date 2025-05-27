Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Optimistic Amidst Setback Ahead of IPL Eliminator

Despite a seven-wicket loss to Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton maintains confidence for the IPL Eliminator. Acknowledging need for improvement, Rickelton believes team synergy remains strong and anticipates a focused effort against potential knockout foes Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians Optimistic Amidst Setback Ahead of IPL Eliminator
Ryan Rickelton (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of a seven-wicket defeat to the Punjab Kings in Jaipur, Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton has expressed renewed optimism about his team's potential as they proceed to the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator. This loss ruled out Mumbai's chances of finishing in the top two, setting them up for a knockout clash either with Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans.

Addressing the media during the post-match press conference, Rickelton acknowledged Punjab Kings' superior performance, stating, "They outplayed us... so it was a bit of a wake-up call." Despite the setback, he remains optimistic and remarked, "I don't think it's the end of the world. Honestly, we are clicking really nicely as a team."

While acknowledging areas that required tightening, Rickelton was positive about the squad's potential, urging, "We just need to sharpen up one or two things with the bat, ball, and in the field as well." He expressed confidence in their skills and talent to succeed in the Eliminator, assuring that the team would focus on improvement areas for a robust performance. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings, powered by outstanding fifties from Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis, climbed to the top of the IPL points table.

