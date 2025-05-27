Left Menu

West Indies Cricket Celebrates Excellence at 8th CWI/WIPA Awards

Cricket West Indies and the West Indies Players' Association are hosting the 8th CWI/WIPA Awards Gala on June 22 at Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord's Castle. The event will honor West Indies cricket achievements and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1975 ICC Men's World Cup victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:28 IST
West Indies Cricket Celebrates Excellence at 8th CWI/WIPA Awards
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd lifting 1975 ICC World Cup (Image: CWI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua and Barbuda

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) have announced the 8th CWI/WIPA Awards Gala on June 22, at the historic Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord's Castle. The event will be broadcast across the region, celebrating the achievements of West Indies players.

The gala will honor the 50th anniversary of the West Indies' landmark 1975 ICC Men's World Cup victory. Kishore Shallow, President of CWI, emphasized the importance of recognizing players' accomplishments and commitment to the sport.

Wavell Hinds, President and CEO of WIPA, highlighted the event as a testament to the strong collaboration between CWI and WIPA, celebrating both present and past achievements in West Indies cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025