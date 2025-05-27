West Indies Cricket Celebrates Excellence at 8th CWI/WIPA Awards

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) have announced the 8th CWI/WIPA Awards Gala on June 22, at the historic Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord's Castle. The event will be broadcast across the region, celebrating the achievements of West Indies players.

The gala will honor the 50th anniversary of the West Indies' landmark 1975 ICC Men's World Cup victory. Kishore Shallow, President of CWI, emphasized the importance of recognizing players' accomplishments and commitment to the sport.

Wavell Hinds, President and CEO of WIPA, highlighted the event as a testament to the strong collaboration between CWI and WIPA, celebrating both present and past achievements in West Indies cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)