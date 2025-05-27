Left Menu

Third Day Thrills: French Open Takes Center Stage

The third day of the French Open saw notable performances, including sixth seed Mirra Andreeva defeating Cristina Bucsa. The day included cloudy skies with temperatures around 15°C at Roland Garros, affecting matches like Daniil Medvedev vs. Cameron Norrie. Players like Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic began their Grand Slam bids.

Updated: 27-05-2025 16:09 IST
On Tuesday, the French Open delivered excitement with standout matches and performances. Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva exhibited formidable skill in overcoming Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-3, securing her spot in the second round.

Despite cloudy skies and a cool 15 degrees Celsius temperature at Roland Garros, action began under forecasts of light showers by night. Russian 11th seed Daniil Medvedev encountered Briton's Cameron Norrie on Court Simonne-Mathieu in what promised to be an intriguing duel.

Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev launched their campaigns for their first French Open wins, while Novak Djokovic started his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam title. The seasoned Djokovic, along with other top contenders, energized the day with competitive tennis.

