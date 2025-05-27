Third Day Thrills: French Open Takes Center Stage

On Tuesday, the French Open delivered excitement with standout matches and performances. Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva exhibited formidable skill in overcoming Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-3, securing her spot in the second round.

Despite cloudy skies and a cool 15 degrees Celsius temperature at Roland Garros, action began under forecasts of light showers by night. Russian 11th seed Daniil Medvedev encountered Briton's Cameron Norrie on Court Simonne-Mathieu in what promised to be an intriguing duel.

Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev launched their campaigns for their first French Open wins, while Novak Djokovic started his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam title. The seasoned Djokovic, along with other top contenders, energized the day with competitive tennis.

